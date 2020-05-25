Power minister reviews restoration of Power infrastructure post AMPHAN via Video conferencing

New Delhi: Today Shri R. K. Singh, the Union Minister of Power, reviewed the progress of restoration of power systems post AMPHAN cyclone in WB and Odisha with Additional Chief Secretary Power, WB; Principal Secretary, Power, Odisha; CMDs of various DISCOMS; Secretary Power, GoI; Additional Secretary, Power, GoI; CMD, PowerGrid, and other senior officials via video-conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Singh said that the disruption caused by the Cyclone to the power systems was extensive, but the restoration work has been carried out swiftly. He said that the Inter State Transmission System was restored within few hours and Central Power PSUs also provided human resources to carry out power restoration of local power supply in the cyclone affected areas. He expressed confidence that the restoration will be complete in Odisha by today evening itself and the work is in progress in parts of Kolkata and some other districts of West Bengal.

The minister has directed the Ministry that apart from the manpower/assistance already made available they should mobilize additional manpower through NTPC and POWERGRID and make them available to Power Department of West Bengal to assist them in restoration work. They will remain in touch with the State Government, West Bengal, so as to provide them whatever help is necessary.

The review meeting can be seen in backdrop of the statement of the Ministry of power on last Tuesday that it had put in place adequate arrangements/preparedness to handle power supply situation in the wake of Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN. 24×7 Control Rooms had been set up at Bhuvneshwar and Kolkata by PGCIL and NTPC. Also, PGCIL had set up a 24×7 Control Room at PGCIL Hqrs/Manesar. The ministry had also assured of all necessary support to State Power Utilities for damages, if any, to State Transmission Lines and other power infrastructure on account of the cyclone. Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) (32 at 400 kV and 24 at 765 kV) along with adequate man power had already been placed at key locations which were to be used in case any transmission tower collapses and transmission lines disrupted.

