Power Finance Corporation Ltd. Undertakes Series of Swachhata Initiatives in New Delhi

As part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024” campaign, launched by the Government of India with the theme ‘Swabhaav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata,’ the Ministry of Power has organized various activities to integrate cleanliness into daily life.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), under the initiative, has actively participated by organizing a series of cleanliness drives and public health activities aimed at promoting hygiene and safety in high-traffic public spaces. These activities were carried out in key locations across New Delhi and Bhopal, reaffirming PFC’s dedication to contributing to a cleaner and safer environment for all.

One of the major initiatives led by PFC was a cleanliness drive outside Shivaji Bridge Railway Station in New Delhi. High-footfall public spaces like this often face waste accumulation, and PFC’s efforts helped significantly improve the cleanliness of the station’s surroundings.

In addition, PFC distributed safety kits to street vendors in Connaught Place, one of the busiest commercial hubs in Delhi, as part of the “Swachh Food Street” initiative. These kits, consisting of face masks, hair masks, gloves, and sanitizers, were provided to encourage vendors to maintain hygiene while serving the public, contributing to better food safety and health standards in the area.