Postmaster General Krishna Kumar Yadav inaugurates National Postal Week; ‘Customer Meet’ held on ‘Mails and Parcel Day’

Department of Posts is continuously expanding its service horizons with innovative services and new technologies, reaching out to the last mile in country. Even in this era of mobile, email, and social media, letters retain their significance. Important documents including Government and Court-related letters, Aadhaar cards, passports, driving licenses, voter ID cards, PAN cards, bank cheque books and ATM cards are still being sent through Post offices. Postmaster General of North Gujarat Region, Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav expressed these views while inaugurating the ‘National Postal Week’ and addressing the ‘Customer Meet’ held on ‘Mails and Parcel Day’ at the Regional PMG office in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad. On this occasion, Director Postal Services, Ms. Meeta K. Shah, also told about Postal services and extensive discussions were held with various exporters.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav said that Department of Posts is implementing numerous innovations in the field of mails and parcel services. India Post offers a range of services designed to meet the specific needs of various business sectors, such as Speed Post, Business Parcel, Dakghar Niryat Kendra, Business Post, Media Post, Bill Mail Service, Retail Post, Logistics Post, Direct Post, e-Post, e-Payment, Aadhaar services, and Passport services. Dakghar Niryat Kendras (DNK) are being established as a one-stop solution for exporters to promote commercial exports through postal channel. Products from One District One Product (ODOP), Geographical Indications (GI), and MSMEs are reaching international markets through Dakghar Niryat Kendras, strengthening the concepts of “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Postmaster General, Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav emphasized on the ease and efficiency of the postal network in connecting local entrepreneurs to global markets. He said that special sorting hubs and nodal delivery centers have been established for sorting and distribution of Speed Post and Business Parcels. Cash-on-delivery service is being provided for e-commerce products. The delivery status of postal items is being updated in real-time through the Postman Mobile Application (PMA). Online track and trace facility has also been provided. A new transport policy has been formulated by Department of Posts for the rapid transmission of mail and parcels. India Post and Indian Railways have jointly launched the ‘Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service’ as a joint parcel product. He also mentioned about facility of Click & Book service, Parcel Packaging Units, and Digital Payment through QR codes in post office. PMG Shri KK Yadav further added that for quick transmission of international mail, Foreign Post Office in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad and International Business Center in Surat has been established. On-spot custom clearance is available. International parcel service is available for over 200 destination countries and regions worldwide.

The program was compered by Marketing Executive Shri Chirayu Vyas, with the welcome speech by Assistant Director Shri M.M. Shaikh, and the vote of thanks by Assistant Director Shri Ritul Gandhi.

