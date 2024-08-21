Postmaster General Krishna Kumar Yadav inaugurated ‘The Ideal and Great Stamps’ Painting Exhibition in Ahmedabad

‘The Ideal and Great Stamps’ Paintings exhibition was inaugurated by Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General, North Gujarat Region, Ahmedabad, on 21st August. The three-day exhibition, held at Ravishankar Raval Kala Bhavan, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad, features paintings by artist Shri Bipinchandra Nathuram Dhamel based on the theme of Mahatma Buddha and postal stamps. The exhibition sponsored by the Gujarat State Lalit Kala Academy will be opened for public from 11 AM to 7 PM until August 23. Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav inaugurated the exhibition by lighting a lamp, and then proceeded to view the various artworks. Shri Dhammachari Anand Shakya, Triratna Bauddh Mahasangh, Shri Jayendra Pancholi, Eminent artist and retired Head of Department, Sheth CN College of Fine arts, Shri Bharat Bhatt, Water color artist also graced the function as Guest of honour.

On this occasion, Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav said that this painting exhibition is unique, preserving various aspects of Mahatma Buddha’s life along with literature, art, culture, as well as education, spirituality, and architecture. He emphasized that painting is not just an art but also a reflection of our society. These artworks show a unique glimpse of the society. Painting is not just about drawing lines and filling them with colors; but it should also reflect social concerns.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav appreciated the efforts of artist Shri Bipinchandra for depicting Mahatma Buddha and various eminent personalities and themes through postal stamps in his paintings. Shri Yadav further said that postage stamps are indeed small ambassadors which travel to different countries, introducing our civilization, culture, and heritage. Every postage stamp has a story behind it, and today’s young generation needs to be connected to this story. ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, born on the land of Gujarat, gained worldwide recognition through his thoughts and actions, so, the highest number of stamps in the world were issued on Mahatma Gandhi. Praising the art exhibition, Postmaster General Shri Yadav said that such exhibitions should be organized regularly so that people get to see something new. He mentioned that Shri Bipinchandra’s artworks promote the culture of “App Deepo Bhava” (Be a Light unto Yourself), so that more and more people should connect with it.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav told that the Department of Posts is taking new initiatives to promote philately i.e collection and study of stamps. Its objective is to develop creativity in children as well as to make them aware of contemporary issues, events, eminent personalities, biodiversity etc. through stamps. Philately plays an important role in strengthening the education system also. Philatelic deposit account can be opened in post offices with an initial amount of just Rs. 200/- to get stamps at door steps. This initiative will not only provide knowledge to the youth and children but also inspire them to adopt a good hobby.

Artist Shri Bipin Chandra said that the objective of this exhibition organized under ‘One Man Exhibition of Paintings’ is to spread awareness through paintings that reflect various aspects of Mahatma Buddha’s life, notable personalities, cultural concerns, and other contemporary topics, as depicted through postal stamps. He also mentioned that the exhibition of these paintings will next be held at Ujjwal Art Gallery in Goa from 19th to 21st October.