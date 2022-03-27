Postal department releases special postal cover, postcard to mark CYSD’s 40th foundation day

Bhubaneswar : The Department of Posts issued commemorative postal covers and postcards to mark the 40th foundation day of the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD), a Bhubaneswar-based non-profit. Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal revealed the special envelopes and postcards at a function organised in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Prof. Ganeshi Lal lauded the efforts of the CYSD that has been working for transformation of lives and livelihoods of people, especially women, of the backward and inaccessible tribal pockets of the state. Featuring CYSD in postal covers and postcards by the Department of Posts is recognition of the noble deed of the CYSD, he added.

Jagadananda expressed his gratitude to the Department of Posts for recognising the contribution of the CYSD for the society.

The women self help group movement has its roots in the “Mahila Sanchaya Samiti” (women savings cooperative) that was initiated by the CYSD along with other NGOs in the 1980s has now been recognized throughout the country,” pointed out Jagadananda while explaining the organisation’s commitment towards empowerment of women and making them economically independent.

The Social and water conservation programme initiated in the 80’s is now a big watershed programme Watershed programme and has brought revolution in the field of agriculture. “This apart, it is an honour for the organisation that not only the state, but the country is following it’s “community-based disaster preparedness model” which was initiated after the 1999 Super Cyclone, he added further.

These apart, the organisation is working for conservation of forest and natural resources and creation of new forests to slow down climate change and mitigate its impacts.

Among others, CYSD’s Chief operating officer Harish Singh, co-founder Prafulla Kumar Sahoo, authorities of the Postal department and staff of Raj Bhawan were present at the function.

Related