Postal department in collaboration with Customs authorities starts helpline to facilitate speedy delivery of COVID related emergency shipments

New Delhi: During recent 2nd wave of Covid 19 cases, Department of Posts, in collaboration with Customs authorities, has been facilitating clearance, processing and delivery of Covid related emergency shipments received through post from abroad e. g. oxygen concentrators, equipment, medicines etc. A public notice in this regard has been issued by Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications.

The Public notice states that in order to further facilitate the clearances and faster delivery of such shipments, esteemed customers of the Department of Posts / members of the public, who are expecting to receive and seeking tracking details of such shipment sent through Post from abroad, are hereby informed that they can send details of their consignment (Name, mobile no. e-mail ID, Tracking ID, date of posting and delivery address) on e-mail address – “[email protected] or [email protected]” OR may send the details through WhatsApp to below mentioned Nodal Officers.

List of Nodal Officers at DoP Head Quarter:

Sh. Arvind Kumar – 9868378497

Sh. Puneet Kumar – 9536623331