Post-Budget Webinar on “Accelerated Development of North Eastern States”, Organized by MDoNER

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) organized a Post-Budget Webinar – “Accelerated Development of North Eastern States” at Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, New Delhi on Thursday. The event was chaired by Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for DONER; Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary; MDoNER Planning Secretaries, Finance Secretaries and Resident Commissioners of eight North Eastern States, senior government officials from MDoNER, North Eastern Council, CPSEs of MDoNER and Ministry of Finance participated in the webinar.

Secretary, MDoNER highlighted the economic improvements noting a growth in GDP, a reduction in the fiscal deficit compared to the previous year and that Rs 11.11 lakh crore being provided for capital expenditure in infrastructure. This will ensure better connectivity in North Eastern Region (NER). He assured that all ongoing projects of MDoNER would be expedited and also outlined key reforms initiated by the ministry which will ensure timely budget disbursement for projects and use of digital technology to expedite their approval process.

Dr Majumdar, in his address expressed confidence in the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the development of North Eastern Region; “Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the progressive journey of Viksit Bharat will push the development of North Eastern states to a new high. Viksit North East has been playing a pivotal role for Viksit Bharat with the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.”

He thanked the Finance Minister, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, for presenting a groundbreaking seventh consecutive budget prioritizing the welfare of the poor, women, youth, and farmers and highlighted allocations of Rs. 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skilling, and Rs 3.00 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls made in the budget. He also added that significant financial investments have also been made by non-exempted central ministries and departments in the NER, with cumulative expenditure reaching Rs 5.22 lakh crore between 2014-15 and 2023-24.

Dr Majumdar expressed satisfaction that actual expenditure in the region exceeded Rs. 1.00 lakh crore for the first time in 2023-24. PM-DevINE initiative, with an outlay of Rs. 6,600 crore from 2022-23 to 2025-26, has significantly contributed to infrastructure, social development, and livelihood projects. The Minister reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, with an enhanced allocation of Rs 5,900 crore focusing on SC and ST communities and the livelihoods of women and youth.

He also mentioned that “The dynamism of Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia ji, my senior in this Ministry, has already infused optimism. While learning from his wide experience, I will strive to reach out to you all during our journey of Viksit North East.”

Dr Majumdar added that to boost financial inclusion, 100 branches of India Post Payment Bank are to be opened in the NER. These branches will make banking services more accessible, affordable, and trusted for the brothers and sisters of North Eastern States. Infrastructure projects such as the Agartala-Akhaura Railway link, Sela Tunnel, Kamakhya Corridor, Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project, and the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline were highlighted as examples of the government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and socio-economic development.

A detailed presentation was also made on various schemes being implemented by MDoNER; PM-DevINE, NESIDS (Roads), NESIDS (OTRI), Special Packages and Schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC).