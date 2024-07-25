Post Budget Webinar of MoWCD to discuss Women-led Development to be held tomorrow

The Ministry for Women and Child Development will conduct a post-budget webinar tomorrow (26.7.2024) to discuss the path-breaking announcements aimed at increasing women’s participation in the workforce.

Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Annpurna Devi will deliver the inaugural address, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to women-led development. For the year 2024-25, Rs 3.3 lakh crore has been allocated for the welfare and empowerment of women. This funding will further enhance the Ministry’s efforts towards setting up an ecosystem of working women’s hostels and crèches, ensuring the safety and security of women, and implementing measures to increase women’s participation in the workplace.

The webinar will begin with opening remarks by Shri Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development. The webinar will also include insights from various sector experts, who will provide their perspectives on best practices, innovative approaches, and key challenges in enhancing facilities and policies for women’s welfare and empowerment.

The webinar is expected to have a wide participation from stakeholders till the block level including participation from relevant departments.

The event will be held from 11:00 AM onwards at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, and can be accessed via https://webcast.gov.in/mwcd .