New Delhi :POSHAN Abhiyaan aims to reduce malnutrition in the country in a phased manner, through a life cycle approach, by adopting a synergised and result oriented approach. The Programme strives to induce behavioural change through nutrition centric Jan Andolans in the form of Poshan Pakhwadas and Poshan Maahs. The target for reducing the prevalence of stunting among children under 5 years is by 2% per annum and anemia among children under 5 years is by 3% per annum.

Poshan Tracker management application provides a 360-degree view of the activities of the Anganwadi Centre (AWC), service deliveries of Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. Simultaneously, the mobile application also digitizes and automates physical registers used by AWWs that helps improving their quality of work.

The AWWs are being provided Smartphones procured through Government e-Market (GeM) for efficient service delivery. A total of 8.66 lakhs Smartphones have been procured by 32 States/UTs. Further, AWW and Lady Supervisor (LS) are being provided ₹200/- per month for recharging of smart phones.

Government has organised training of AWWs to facilitate use of Poshan Tracker by them and till date, more than 6.5 lakhs AWWs have been trained. Further, Ministry has sent a communication dated 2nd February 2021 to States/UTs regarding appointment of Nodal Person for providing technical support and resolving any issue about downloading the new Poshan Tracker application and its functioning.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.