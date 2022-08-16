Portfolios allocated in Bihar Cabinet; Nitish Kumar keeps Home, General Administration; Tejaswi Prasad gets Health & Road Construction

Portfolios were allocated among members of the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar with the chief minister retaining key departments like home which he had held in the previous government.

Other portfolios remaining with the chief minister are general administration, cabinet secretariat and election besides any other department not allocated among other members of the council of ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav was given Health, Road construction, Urban Development and Rural works.

Finance portfolio was given to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JD( U).

A 31-member council of ministers was today sworn by Governor Phagu Chauhan and the RJD bagged 16 berths. 11 ministers are from the JD(U).

Congress, which is part of the Grand alliance, got two Cabinet berths including Afaque Alam and Murari Gautam. Santosh Kumar Suman of Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh also got ministerial berth in the Grand Alliance Government.

Left parties having 16 MLAs have decided not be a part of the government. Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Bihar and Tejaswi Prasad as Deputy Chief Minister on August 10.