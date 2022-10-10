Uttarakhand: Portals of the holy shrine of Sikhs Shri Hemkund Sahib have been closed for the winter this afternoon. During the closure of the shrine of Hemkund Sahib, about 1500 Sikh devotees witnessed the last Ardas.

To mark the end of this year’s yatra, the form of Guru Sahib Ji was decorated at Sukhasan place, led by Panch Pyars with pomp and fanfare to the tunes of band-bajas.

A team of 418 Light Engineers from the Indian Army was also present on the occasion. Hemkund Sahib Yatra started on the 22nd of May this year. Over two lakh 47 thousand devotees visited Hemkund this year.

The Gurudwara Management Committee thanked all the Sangat, government administration, and local people for making the yatra a successful one by giving them full cooperation in a pleasant manner.

Meanwhile, the Shrine of the Lakshman Mandir-Lokpal, the holy pilgrimage site of Hindus located in the high Himalayan region, has also been closed for the winter season with full legislation.