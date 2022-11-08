Port Day observed by Paradip Port Authority on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima

Bhubaneswar : The Port Day was observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima by the Paradip Port Authority on 8th November 2022 as being done every year.

On this occasion, Shri P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, Paradip Port Authority attended the function as Chief Guest and unfurled the Paradip Port Flag at Wet Basin in the morning. He handed over the sacred Kalas to the Sadhavas who set sail on board a traditionally decorated boat. He also inspected the Port Marine crafts lined up in the Harbour and took salute.

Thereafter Dy. Conservator, Paradip Port Capt. A.C. Sahoo welcomed the guests in the meeting and explained the importance of Port Day celebration.

Extending his greetings to the gathering on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima, Shri Haranadh, Chairman, Paradip Port Authority outlined the tremendous rise of the Port in recent times banking on four Pillars. First of all is the capacity expansion and the port is marching ahead to clock 125 MMT Cargo Handling mark in the current fiscal. Within next 2 years around 100 MMT Capacity projects will be awarded and thus by the Port will become India’s largest capacity Port. The Port will become 500 MMT Mega Port by 2047. Under PM Gati Shakti Masterplan, Port connectivity projects like Rail, Road, Waterways, Conveyor and Pipeline will get a massive boost in synergy with the State and Central Govt. machinery. It will become a Smart Digital Port by 2025. Advance Gate Management System will be in place within a year. Under green Port initiative 1,07,000 saplings have been planted in this year till date and by 2025 we are aiming for 1 Million plantation in the vicinity. Recently we have inaugurated three Mechanised Road Sweeping Machines. Our township sewerage system has been recently connected with the STPs resulting in 0 discharge of waste water to nearby natural streams. 1 emergency ward has been inaugurated at PPA Hospital for providing critical care to the patients in need by dedicated team. For heart ailments, burn injuries and trauma care, PPA Board has recently approved Rs.30 crores fund for establishing a modern Hospital and the Management is trying to identify the place and execute the modalities at the earliest.

Guest of Honour Shri A.K. Bose, Dy. Chairman, PPA lauded the efforts of Marine Department for enabling the Port to consistently surpass the coveted 100 MMT mark in cargo handling for the last two years. He also mentioned how MoPSW has highlighted Port’s STP project as one of the Best Practices during recently concluded Special Campaign 2.0

Dr. P.N. Bahekar, Secretary, PPA offered the Vote of Thanks.