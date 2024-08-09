Port Charges and Passenger Head Tax Reduced for Cruise Ships

To promote cruise tourism, Government of India has taken several initiatives. They are as follows:-

Vide notification no.60/2023-Customs dated 19.10.2023, Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) exemption has been provided by the Government for foreign flag foreign-going vessels when they convert to coastal run, subject to its reconversion to foreign going vessel within six months.

For berthing, cruise vessel is given priority over cargo vessel.

Rationalised cruise tariff has been introduced.

Port charges are recovered @ $0.085/GRT (fixed rate) and a nominal passenger head tax of $ 6 for first 12 hours of stay at berth. Cruise ships are provided discounts ranging from 10% to 30% based on volume of their calls.

Ousting charges have been removed to attract cruise vessels.

E-Visa and on-arrival visa facilities have been extended.

Single e-Landing Card has been introduced which is valid for all ports in cruise itinerary.

Cabotage has been waived for foreign cruise vessels. This relaxation allows foreign cruise ship to transport Indian nationals from one Indian Port to another Indian Port during its domestic leg.