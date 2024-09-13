Port Blair to be renamed as ‘Sri Vijaya Puram’: Home Minister Amit Shah

The government has decided to rename Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Sri Vijaya Puram. In a social media post, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, the government took the decision to free the nation from the colonial imprints. He said, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in the country’s freedom struggle.

The Union Home Minister said, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an unparalleled place in the country’s freedom struggle and history. He said, the island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is today poised to be the critical base for our strategic and development aspirations. The Minister said, it is also the place that hosted the first unfurling of the Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and also the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent nation.