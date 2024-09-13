Port Blair Renamed to “Sri Vijaya Puram”

The Central Government has renamed Port Blair to “Sri Vijaya Puram,” in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to eliminate colonial remnants. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Inspired by PM Modi’s vision, we have decided to rename Port Blair as ‘Sri Vijaya Puram.’ The earlier name carried a colonial legacy, while the new name honors the victory of our freedom struggle and the significant role played by the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.”