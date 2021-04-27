“Poor families will get 25 kg of foodgrains per person for free in 3 months”: CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that along with the foodgrains being given free of cost to the poor families by the state government, 10 kg foodgrains received from the Central government should also be distributed. In this way, 25 kg of food grains will be given to each member of the poor person’s family free of cost in three months. He said that in order to provide the benefit of the scheme to every eligible person, large-scale public awareness work should be undertaken. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing wheat procurement work through the video conference from the Chief Minister’s residence today.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the outstanding work of the employees of Food Department and Cooperatives sector during the challenging period while infection is spreading. He said that the beneficiaries who have taken foodgrains in the month of April-May should be given additional allocation in the month of June. Commending the arrangements of wheat procurement work, Shri Chouhan has asked to make efforts to speed up transportation work. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that precautions to avoid infection in procurement and ration distribution systems should be followed seriously. The ration distribution should be exempted from the biometrics system. Wearing masks and sanitization arrangements should be strictly adhered to.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was informed that work has been done to increase the period of purchase and to keep the portal open on Saturday. The procurement centres, which had to make procurement till May 5, will now be making procurement till May 15. Similarly, the procurement centres where purchase was to be made till May 15 will now be making purchases till May 25. Similarly, SMSs are being sent according to the capacity of the procurement centres so that the crowd does not get gather at the centres. He was told that gunny bags are available in the state according to the quantity purchased. Out of 24 lakh 65 thousand verified farmers in the state, SMS have been sent to 16 lakh 5 thousand farmers.



Out of them, 53 lakh 69 thousand metric tonnes of foodgrains worth Rs 10 thousand 596 crore have been purchased from 7 lakh 32 thousand farmers. Rs 6 thousand 683 crore has been paid to the farmers. Payment is being made over a period of 5 days. Procurement work is being done by 4 thousand 588 procurement centres in the state. Transporters are appointed by the procurement agency in all 94 sectors.

