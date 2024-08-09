Ponnani Port to Get Boost with Proposed Multi-Purpose Berth for Regional Connectivity

Ports other than Major Ports (Non-Major Ports / Minor Ports) are under the administrative control of respective State Maritime Boards / State Governments. Ponnani is a Non- Major Port under the control of Government of Kerala. Kerala Maritime Board has forwarded a proposal to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for Construction of Multi Purpose Berth at Ponnani at a total cost of Rs. 20 Cr for partial assistance under Sagarmala Scheme.

Keeping in view the importance of regional connectivity, cruise tourism potential and economic growth, Government of Kerala has informed that they are exploring the scope to develop the Ponnani Port on PPP model. They have called an EoI from private service providers for starting cruise shipping connecting various Non-Major ports as well as ports of neighbouring States.