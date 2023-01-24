Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a multifactorial endocrine disorder which is characterized by chronic anovulation. Irregular periods, hirsutism, weight gain are the common symptoms of PCOS. It is the most prevailing female endocrine disorder and the pre-eminent cause of infertility, with the worldwide range of 6-26%, and in India it is 3.7-22.5%. Risk factors that contribute to the development of PCOS include genetics, neuroendocrine system, sedentary lifestyle, diet, and obesity. Though there are synthetic drugs such as metformin and oral contraceptive pills are available for treatment, their side effects cause concern. Hence, a traditional and herbal medicines has been gaining attention increasingly. However, in terms of indexed publications and awareness, PCOS and Menstrual health need considerable push. In this context, the Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB), one of the premier, peer-reviewed monthly journals from CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, has brought out its February 2023 issue as a special issue on the theme, “Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and its Complications” in association with. Technology Information Forecasting Assessment Council, Center of Relevance and Excellence in Herbal Drugs (TIFAC CORE HD) Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, JSS College of Pharmacy, Nilgiris , and JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysuru.

Among the CSIR-NIScPR journals, IJBB ranks first with the JIF score of 1.472 across the disciplines. With the able guidance and active support of the recently re-constituted editorial board with reputed national/international experts, the journal has been receiving considerable attention from researchers and academicians in the area of biochemistry, biophysics and biotechnology across the globe. This special issue, with quality contents running into 74 pages, has 1 invited review article and 7 original research papers broadly covering the emerging trends in the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and Menstrual Health” in the Indian context .

The articles briefly mention about the achievements and future challenges in the specific subject fields, viz. Combating polycystic ovarian syndrome through In silico techniques, Formulation and evaluation of Buccal mucoadhesive tablets of diclofenac sodium, Role of Herbs at the crossroads of metabolic syndrome and mental illness, Network pharmacology and molecular docking study of the active ingredients in Saptasaram kashayam for the treatment of PCOS, Design, synthesis, characterization and in vitro evaluation of some novel thiol-substituted 1,3,4-oxadiazoles as GlmS inhibitors, TRAIL’ of targeted colorectal cancer therapy, anti-psoriatic activity of the ethanolic extract of the leaves of Thespesia populnea, Molecular docking and cytotoxicity interactions of naringenin.

