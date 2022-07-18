Polling to elect President of India to be held today

New Delhi: The polling to elect the President of India will be held today. Voting will take place in the Parliament House and the premises of the State Legislative Assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm. Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, while Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition candidate for the Presidential election. The total number of electors will be four thousand 809 including 776 Members of Parliament and four thousand thirty-three Members of Legislative Assemblies. The counting will take place on 21st of July. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on 24th of July.

The Election Commission has appointed 37 Observers for overseeing the arrangements of polling and counting during elections. The Commission has deployed one Observer for overseeing polling at each of the 30 places of poll in the State and UT Legislative Assemblies and two observers for Parliament House. The designated Observers will take stock of election arrangements made for security and transportation of ballot boxes and election material by the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers and ensure free and fair elections. The Observers deputed at Parliament House will also oversee the counting process of votes on 21st of this month.