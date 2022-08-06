New Delhi: Polling process for the election of the 14th Vice President of India is underway in Parliament. The polling started at 10 AM today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast vote to elect the new Vice President. The voting will continue till 5 PM. Jagdeep Dhankar is the NDA candidate while Margaret Alva is the Opposition candidate for the post.

The Vice President is elected by an Electoral College consisting of the members of both houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. The total number of electors is 788 Members of Parliament. It includes 543 elected Members of the Lok Sabha and 233 elected Members of the Rajya Sabha as well as 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha. The counting will take place at the Parliament House after the voting today. The term of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is ending on 10th August.