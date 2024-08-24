Politics Heats Up in Odisha After SUBHADRA Yojana SOP Announcement

Following the BJP government’s announcement of the SUBHADRA scheme, which provides Rs 50,000 in financial aid to women over five years, opposition leaders criticized its execution. The scheme offers Rs 10,000 annually in two instalments, credited on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day. Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik claimed the BJP promised Rs 50,000 to each woman but is delivering only Rs 5,000 annually. He also noted that only 70 lakh women will benefit, far fewer than the 2.25 crore expected. Chief Whip Pramila Mallik questioned the eligibility criteria and called the financial support inadequate for starting a business.