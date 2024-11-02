Bargarh: Starting Tuesday, a new Cancer Outpatient Department (OPD) will be available every Tuesday at the previously overlooked Padmapur Subdivisional Hospital. Fighters Group has encouraged patients to utilize this new facility, which aims to help detect cancer at an early stage, potentially expediting treatment for those affected. Previously, such basic facilities were not accessible to locals in this region.

The Bargarh Cancer Hospital has become a contentious political issue between the BJD and BJP. The BJD has warned that they will protest if prompt measures are not taken to make the hospital fully operational. Meanwhile, the BJP, currently in power, has accused the previous government of failing to establish a comprehensive cancer hospital, stating that it is merely an oncology wing at the district hospital. Should no further progress be made, the BJP has also hinted at possible protests, although without specifying against whom. BJD leaders claim that all necessary funds for the hospital were approved during their administration, leaving it to the current government to make it fully functional.

There is notable public disappointment, as the prior government prematurely inaugurated the hospital, raising local expectations. Patients arrive seeking treatment, only to find essential diagnostic facilities unavailable, which has gradually eroded trust in the hospital. The number of registered cancer patients has been declining, leading some to allege that this may be part of a plot to shut down the facility. As the BJP holds power both at the state and national levels, some question why a full cancer hospital could not be established here, as the central government indirectly supported Tata Memorial Hospital’s recent campus in Bhubaneswar.

On February 21, 2024, the previous state government completed construction of a 100-bed cancer hospital in Bargarh, investing Rs 106 crore. It was set to staff two radiation oncologists, two medical oncologists, 8 GDMOs, an obstetrician, ENT specialist, surgeon, and other medical personnel, with 20 beds dedicated to chemotherapy. Approval was also granted for 112 support staff. However, not all facilities have been transferred to the hospital, and patients seeking advanced treatment options often leave without adequate care.

According to reports, around 120 patients visit the hospital monthly, but due to inadequate services, many are forced to return. Only those in dire need of chemotherapy, mostly poor patients from nearby Chhattisgarh, can access treatment at this facility.

Despite these challenges, Bargarh Cancer Hospital has achieved success in performing complex surgeries, including a recent intricate operation on a carcinoma of the penis. The patient, initially registered at SCB Medical College in Cuttack two years ago, underwent a successful procedure at Bargarh involving complete removal of the penis, urinary diversion, and lymph node dissection. His condition is stable, and he is set to receive chemotherapy.

Chairman Ashwini Kumar Darji of the Fighters Group has highlighted that the government could meet a long-standing need by granting Bargarh full cancer hospital status to serve the region’s populace effectively.