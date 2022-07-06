Police taking significant steps to curtail illicit trade which pose serious hazard to public health & safety: DIG, Haryana Police

New Delhi :DIG, Haryana Police Academy today said that Haryana Police is taking significant actions to curtail the problem of illicit trade, posing serious hazards to public health and safety.

Addressing the ‘Capacity Building Programme for Police Officers on Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling’ organized by FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), Dr Singh stated that lack of awareness in the society is shaping the dynamics of illicit trade. Imparting knowledge and raising awareness on the ill effects of counterfeiting and smuggling can go a long way to tackle it. He emphasized on the need for such training programmes, which not only sensitizes the officers on the magnitude of the problem but also helps them to understand the intricacies of smuggling and counterfeiting.

While giving an overview on Socio-Economic Impact of Counterfeiting and Smuggling, Mr Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and Former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi said, “The grey market is fuelling illegitimate industry, leading to increased criminalization in the society. This capacity building program is aimed to sensitize the police officers on the importance of continued awareness and seriousness of the impact of counterfeit and smuggled products.” He further stated that as per the recent FICCI CASCADE study, in FY 2018-19, Indian economy loses Rs 1,17,253 crore due to smuggling in the five key sectors and total livelihood opportunities lost is 16.36 lakhs.

Mr Nitin Saluja, Senior Policy Manager, Customer Trust, Amazon India said, “Amazon is focused in mitigating fraud and abuse on marketplaces that hamper customer trust. We have introduced several initiatives and have put in resources to make its marketplace a reliable and safe platform for customers, brands, and sellers to conduct transactions.” Amazon, he added is committed to promoting and participating in the efforts for ensuring that the consumers are empowered to enjoy the benefits of online shopping while being protected from the risks the digital era may present.

Mr Ashish Sawant, Assistant Manager, Global Brand Protection, APAC Region, Johnson & Johnson stated that counterfeit products have a detrimental impact on both the manufacturers and consumers. It poses severe risk to company’s reputation, brand image and negatively affect the consumers’ confidence in the global market. It also affects businesses and consumers alike by sowing mistrust in genuine products made by reputable brands, he added.

FICCI CASCADE has been over the years working closely with government, industry, enforcement officials, legal fraternity, consumer organizations and the youth to create awareness on the adverse impact of the problem of counterfeiting and smuggling. Among other activities, FICCI CASCADE has been regularly engaging with law enforcement agencies including police, customs and paramilitary organizations engaged in border protection in sensitizing them on the gravity of the problem.