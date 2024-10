In a significant crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturing in Odisha, police have seized firecrackers worth over Rs. 10 lakh in Salepur. The operation, led by Salepur DSP, targeted a warehouse in Ratilo Haripur village under Kishan Nagar this morning.

The seized firecrackers were prepared for the upcoming Durga Puja and Diwali festivals. Investigations are ongoing, with allegations that the operators were illegally storing and selling firecrackers without the required licenses.