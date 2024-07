In a major breakthrough, Sambalpur police arrested 10 dacoits on Wednesday, seizing 480 gm of gold, Rs 5.12 lakh cash, 175 gm of silver, two four-wheelers, two tractors, and four bikes, valued around Rs 75 lakh. The gang, involved in numerous loot cases targeting rice mills, petrol pumps, and liquor units in western Odisha, has 21 cases registered against them. Police are investigating if more individuals are involved.