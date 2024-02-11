Poetry book released at 10th edition of Kalinga Literary Festival

Bhubaneswar: On the inaugural day of the three-day Kalinga Literary Festival at Hotel Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar on Monday, all eyes were on the much-anticipated launch of “Mun Shoona Kahuchhi,” a mesmerising collection of Odia poetry by Pradip Mohapatra.

The book was launched by Das Benhur, a renowned Sahitya Akademi award winner author and Chinmayee Panda, an eminent poet, author and academician of Odisha during a session on ‘Madhubabu nka Odisha’.

The launch event was a celebration of art, culture, and literature, as esteemed guests and literature enthusiasts gathered to witness the unveiling of this literary gem.

Hailing from the Kendrapara district of Odisha, Pradip, currently serving as Manager of the System Enablement Team at Intel in Beaverton, USA, has captured hearts and minds with his evocative verses.

Pradip Mohapatra’s poignant poetry resonated with the audience, offering a glimpse into his soulful expressions and profound insights.

As the inaugural day of the Kalinga Literary Festival unfolded, “Mun Soona Kahuchi” emerged as a beacon of creativity and a testament to the enduring power of poetry. Pradip Mohapatra’s literary debut has unquestionably made a lasting impression, enchanting readers with its profoundness and emotional depth.