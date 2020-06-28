PNB sanctions loans of Rs. 6757 crore to around 3 lakh MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest public sector lender has been one of the top lenders to small businesses under the government’s emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS). As of 25th June, PNB has sanctioned Rs 6757 crore in 296753 eligible MSME accounts under 3 Lakh crore Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) out of which disbursements have been made to 59204 accounts amounting to Rs 2030 crore.

27th June is observed as the International Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day by the United Nation since 2017. This year’s global theme reflects on “MSMEs: first responders to societal needs”. Government of India has acknowledged and focused on the MSMEs as it is the building block of the country; the sector is also the second largest employer.

Post pandemic reigniting their operation will bring back vibrancy to the economy and social fabric of the country

On the occasion of International MSME Day, Sri S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank assured its customers in the statement, “PNB values its esteemed MSME customers and the bank will stand by them and support them through this crisis. This year we commit our support to overcome this crisis and reignite the country’s economy.”

Indian MSMEs are in need of urgent credit to reinitiate their working capital and business operation. MSMEs have suffered losses and were unable to pay the previous loan because of the current economic distress. The government have extended a lifeline by giving them 100 per cent guarantee credit from the date of announcement till 31st October.

