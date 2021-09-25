PNB sanctions loan worth Rs. 1791 crore at Mega Credit Camp organized across North-East India

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds the Bank at the signing of MoU between PNB and Assam Bio Refinery

Kolkata: Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today heaped praise on Punjab National Bank (PNB) for providing active Banking support to the people of the State. In an event organized by PNB to commemorate the culmination of a Mega Credit Camp held across North-East (NE) India, Dr. Sarma expressed his satisfaction at the service quality offered by the Bank. While talking about the importance of inculcating a habit of loan repayment, the Chief Minister explained the basics of Banking for the audience in simple lucid terms.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) – Shri Pramod Boro, congratulated PNB and Assam Bio-Refinery on signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). He talked about opportunities in the BTR for economic and industrial activities while shedding light on the new initiatives undertaken by the council.

Continuing with the same spirit, Shri Ch S S Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of PNB, assured the Hon’ble Chief Minister of the Bank’s commitment to serving the people of the State.

Shri S K Barua, MD of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, shared the incredible journey leading to the formation of the Assam Bio-Refinery, a dream of the State to produce biofuel, ensuring livelihood for thousands of bamboo growers from Assam while boosting the economy of the State.

Shri Shio Shankar Singh, the General Manager and Zonal Head of PNB (NE Region), mobilized a staggering Rs 1791 Crore worth of Bank Credit in the form of various loan sanctions on the occasion of the Mega Credit Camp. The total number of beneficiaries who received sanctions against their loan proposals stood at 11778 numbers.