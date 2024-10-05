PNB Recognised as Green Ribbon Champions under the category Green Banking Initiative of the Year 2024

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, was awarded the Green Ribbon Champions under the Green Banking Initiative of the Year 2024 category. This prestigious award highlights PNB’s outstanding efforts through its transformative “Go Green” initiative, under the project “PNB Palaash – Uniting for a Greener Tomorrow”, that is aimed at driving sustainability within the organisation.

The award was presented by Bollywood Actress and Sustainability Advocate Ms. Gul Panag, along with Distinguished Fellow at TERI Mr. Ajay Shankar, during the prestigious event in New Delhi.

The “PNB Palaash” initiative promotes eco-friendly practices to reduce the bank’s carbon footprint. Key actions include tree planting, reducing plastic usage, encouraging recycling, and financing green projects. Over 100,000 employees pledged to make environmentally responsible choices, resulting in the installation of EV charging stations. PNB has also reduced paper consumption through digitalisation, introduced biodegradable materials, and building eco-friendly data centre in Gurugram.