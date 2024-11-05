PNB Marks Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 with Nationwide Integrity Pledge

New Delhi: In line with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) directives and this year theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”, Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, celebrated the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024.

The inaugural ceremony was held at the Bank’s Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi, where PNB Chairman Shri K.G. Ananthakrishnan, PNB MD&CEO Shri Atul Kumar Goel, PNB Executive Directors (EDs) – Shri M. Paramasivam and Shri Bibhu P. Mahapatra, other Directors on Board and PNB Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Shri Raghvendra Kumar paid tribute to Loh Purush Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, honouring his legacy as a champion of unity and integrity. PNB MD&CEO Shri Atul Kumar Goel administered the Integrity Pledge to staff members posted at Corporate Office, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to ethical business practices and integrity.

During the Vigilance Awareness Week, PNB also organised numerous outreach and awareness activities, including a Cyclothon (Cycle Rally) and a walkathon, both flagged off by PNB CVO Shri Raghvendra Kumar from the Bank’s Corporate Office in New Delhi, to raise awareness about the menace of corruption.

In addition, health check-up camp was conducted in collaboration with local hospital. In-house competitions for employees and their families such as essay and jingle contests, poster making competitions etc. were also organised.

PNB CVO Shri Raghvendra Kumar in his message on Social media handles of the Bank, emphasizing on the theme and importance of vigilance, stated: “The guidelines set forth by the Commission serve as a foundation for the nation’s continued development. This year, the Commission initiated a three-month campaign focusing on five key areas: capacity-building programmes, identification and implementation of systemic improvement measures, updating of circulars, guidelines, and manuals, timely disposal of complaints received before 30 June 2024, and enhancing our dynamic digital presence. PNB has aligned its initiatives with the Commission’s objectives to ensure that it upholds the highest standards of integrity and transparency while contributing to a robust framework that supports sustainable development of the nation and fosters a transparent system.”