PNB Launches PNB ANTAH DRISHTI Braille Debit Card for Visually Impaired Customers

~ Enhanced debit card design facilitates easier use for visually impaired customers~

New Delhi : Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation’s leading public sector bank, has launched the PNB ANTAH DRISHTI (अन्तः दृष्टि) Braille Debit Card, a new debit card specifically designed for visually impaired customers. This contactless NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) Debit Card is available on RuPay network. The introduction of the PNB ANTAH DRISHTI Braille Debit Card reflects the bank’s commitment to inclusivity and financial accessibility. This initiative also aims to enhance financial independence and convenience for visually impaired individuals, empowering them to manage their finances with greater ease and confidence.

Innovatively designed, this new debit card features: