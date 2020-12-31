PNB extends promotional retail credit offer upto March 2021

New Delhi: Nation’s leading public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), today announced the extension of its popular ‘PNB Festival Bonanza Offer-2020’, till 31st March 2021. The promotional scheme has been rechristened now as PNB NEW YEAR BONANZA -2021.

The extension has been undertaken to amplify the successful momentum created by the PNB Festival Bonanza Offer 2020 – launched as a promotional offer in September 2020. The promotional bonanza was designed to further accentuate the retail credit growth of the bank as well as to encash the opportunities emerged in the market during the festive season.

Under the PNB New Year Bonanza 2021 (during the offer period from 1st January 2021 to 31st March 2021), PNB will offer full waiver of upfront/ processing fees and documentation charges on all fresh housing Loans, takeover housing loans, car loans and myProperty loans.

Related

comments