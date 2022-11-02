PMV Electric to unveil the first flagship Smart Microcar EaS-E on 16th Nov 2022

Mumbai-based PMV Electric is set to unveil its first flagship Smart Microcar on 16th Nov 2022. Named The EaS-E: Your Everyday Car, this electric microcar will mark PMV’s entry into the Indian EV industry, thereby creating a brand new segment called Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV).

While the prototype version is now ready, the startup has been working to get it into production as quickly as possible. As per the product specs revealed, PMV EaS-E will be offered in three variants, with the claimed range varying from 120 km to 200 km per charge, depending on the variant. It is claimed to be fully charged in just under 4 hours with its 3 kW AC charger. This micro electric car will measure 2,915 mm in length, 1,157 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm while the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm. Also, the kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kg. In terms of features, PMV Electric says that the EaS-E will get a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist, cruise control, seat belts, etc. The starting price of EaS-E is expected to be between Rs4,00,000 to Rs.5,00,000.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr Kalpit Patel, Founder, PMV Electric said, “We are thrilled to be officially unveiling the product. This will be a significant milestone for the company as we have built a world-class product made by an Indian Company. We look forward to electrifying the nation and introducing a brand new segment called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), purpose built for everyday use.”

The launch will be held digitally & streamed live on youtube on 16th November. The company has started taking pre orders on the website www.pmvelectric.com & has generated a sizable pre order book not only from India but from International markets too.