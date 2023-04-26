“PM’s addresses through Mann Ki Baat are a beacon of positivity for the nation” – Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that as the programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ completes its 100th episode, it will be the foundation to ‘India @ 100’. He said that India will be at the top of the world when it will celebrate its Centenary Celebrations in 2047.



Inaugurating the national conclave ‘Mann Ki Baat @ 100’ in New Delhi organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Dhankhar said Mann Ki Baat reached every nook and corner of the country and is unparalleled in reach and popularity. He also credited the program for giving recognition and brand value to local art and artisans, and for generating a market space for them.



The Vice-President observed that Mann Ki Baat gave a huge impetus to flagship initiatives of the government such as Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and turned them into mass movements. He added that the PM’s addresses on the show were a ‘beacon of positivity’ to the nation during the COVID pandemic.



Noting that the 100th episode of the programme (scheduled to be aired on 30th April 2023) as a historic milestone, Shri Dhankhar lauded the program for serving as an effective platform to popularise and bring to the mainstream the culture and festivals of the North East and other states. ‘Mann Ki Baat, as a matter of fact, is a reflection of our sense of our civilisational ethos’, he observed.



Calling upon everyone to take pride in the achievements of the nation, the Vice-President stressed that one must ‘always keep nation first’. He said that India’s growth story is also underscored by ‘Nari Shakti’ exemplified in the election of a tribal woman as the President of India. He also noted various welfare initiatives such as the Direct Benefit Transfer, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and others as indicative of the paradigm change in the socio-economic situation in the country.



During the event, Shri Dhankar released the Coffee Table Book ‘My Dear Fellow Citizens…’. The book, brought out by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, presents glimpses of over 100 inspiring stories, mentioned by Hon’ble PM in the radio programme. He also released a book “Collective Spirit, Concrete Action”, authored by Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO, Prasar Bharati, which describes the impact of the programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on the nation.



Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer, Prasar Bharati accompanied the Vice-President in the inaugural. Eminent personalities such as Ms Kiran Bedi, Shri Aamir Khan, Ms Raveena Tandon, Shri Ricky Kej, Ms Nikhat Zareen and panelists of different sessions following the inaugural were also present. Around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in various episodes of “Mann Ki Baat” also attended the event.



