PMKVY Scheme Milestone: 1.48 Crore Candidates Trained or Oriented by June 2024

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), since 2015, for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country. Under PMKVY, placement opportunities have been facilitated to STT certified candidates and RPL involves the process of certification of already existing skills.

Placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme under implementation from FY 2022-23 onwards.

Under the PMKVY scheme, since 2015 till 30.6.2024, 1.48 crore candidates have been trained/oriented. Further, under the first three versions, out of 56.88 lakh candidates that have been certified in STT, 24.3 lakh candidates have been reported placed which makes the overall placement rate at 42.8%.

Placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme under implementation from FY 2022-23 onwards.

Under the PMKVY scheme, since 2015 till 30.6.2024, 12.72 lakh candidates have been trained/oriented in the State of Maharashtra. Further, under the first three versions, out of 2.60 lakh that have been certified in STT, 80,950 candidates have been reported placed which makes the overall placement rate at 30.4% in State of Maharashtra.

Currently the 4th version of the PMKVY Scheme i.e. PMKVY 4.0 is being implemented as a Central Sector Scheme since 2022-23 and there is no state managed component in PMKVY 4.0. Further, PMKVY 4.0 is operational in all 36 States/UTs.

For the period of implementation of PMKVY 4.0 from the year 2022-23 onwards, the drop-out rate of candidates is at 13.84%. To reduce the drop-out further, PMKVY 4.0 is designed to be a demand-driven scheme and is being implemented through a simplified and unified portal Skill India Digital Hub. Further, Boarding and Lodging and transport facilities is being provided to special groups (Women and PwD) and in Special Areas including Aspirational, Border, Tribal dominated and LWE affected districts

In addition to above, in order to increase participation of women in the Scheme, conveyance cost is being provided for them even for Non-Residential training.

Under PMKVY4.0, there is no state managed component as it is being implemented as a Central Sector Scheme. Accordingly, there is no direct allocation/disbursement of any funds to State Skill Development Mission.

This information was given by the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Shri Jayant Chaudhary in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.