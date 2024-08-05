National

PMKVY Provides Skill Development Training through Short-Term Courses

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), since 2015, with an objective to enable Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training for a better livelihood through self-employment and wage employment. Under PMKVY, skill development training has been imparted through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Under PMKVY 4.0, placement component has been delinked. Under PMKVY (1.0 to 3.0), as on 30.06.2024, 24.38 lakh candidates have been reported placed which includes both self-employed and wage employed.

The district wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY during the last three year (2021-22 to 2023-24) in the State of Tamil Nadu are given at Annexure. Further, details of enterprises created by them is not available with this Ministry.

 

Annexure  

 

District wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY during the last three year (2021-22 to 20234-24) in the State of Tamil Nadu.

 

S.No. District 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24
Candidates Trained Candidates Trained Candidates Trained
1 Ariyalur 805 0 480
2 Chengalpattu 1 0 140
3 Chennai 3591 1427 3680
4 Coimbatore 1628 574 2922
5 Cuddalore 1141 288 937
6 Dharmapuri 271 240 502
7 Dindigul 1451 285 625
8 Erode 1065 260 1215
9 Kallakurichi 0 20 0
10 Kanchipuram 2634 35 1204
11 Kanniyakumari 21 40 727
12 Karur 670 210 456
13 Krishnagiri 270 270 1131
14 Madurai 524 560 840
15 Nagapattinam 297 467 880
16 Namakkal 674 261 1800
17 Perambalur 376 0 748
18 Pudukkottai 100 0 341
19 Ramanathapuram 1015 351 0
20 Ranipet 59 0 517
21 Salem 490 0 613
22 Sivaganga 941 200 397
23 Tenkasi 0 0 25
24 Thanjavur 714 0 779
25 The Nilgiris 543 240 1220
26 Theni 73 0 236
27 Thiruvallur 3013 396 2648
28 Thiruvarur 881 245 693
29 Tiruchirappalli 675 172 1552
30 Tirunelveli 326 0 812
31 Tirupathur 270 70 443
32 Tiruppur 393 270 50
33 Tiruvannamalai 948 132 2936
34 Tuticorin 214 0 386
35 Vellore 1745 615 1422
36 Villupuram 856 249 566
37 Virudhunagar 382 152 598
  Grand Total 29057 8029 34521
