PMKVY Provides Skill Development Training through Short-Term Courses

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), since 2015, with an objective to enable Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training for a better livelihood through self-employment and wage employment. Under PMKVY, skill development training has been imparted through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Placements were tracked in the Short-Term Training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Under PMKVY 4.0, placement component has been delinked. Under PMKVY (1.0 to 3.0), as on 30.06.2024, 24.38 lakh candidates have been reported placed which includes both self-employed and wage employed.

The district wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY during the last three year (2021-22 to 2023-24) in the State of Tamil Nadu are given at Annexure. Further, details of enterprises created by them is not available with this Ministry.

Annexure

District wise details of candidates trained under PMKVY during the last three year (2021-22 to 20234-24) in the State of Tamil Nadu.