PMGSY Enhances Rural Access and Employment: Impact Studies Highlight Benefits

The total length of roads sanctioned and constructed under various verticals of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the last five years, State-wise & year-wise is given below:

(Road length in Km)

Sr.No. State 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25(as on 06.08.2024) Road Length Sanctioned Road Length Completed Road Length Sanctioned Road Length Completed Road Length Sanctioned Road Length Completed Road Length Sanctioned Road Length Completed Road Length Sanctioned Road Length Completed Road Length Sanctioned Road Length Completed 1 Andaman And Nicobar 0 0 75 31 0 14 0 31 0 43 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,577 301 1,439 531 25 1,282 0 1,051 1,232 369 0 59 3 Arunachal Pradesh 551 1,728 0 1,793 0 598 0 1,190 1,743 303 646 66 4 Assam 1,721 3,646 2,750 2,682 0 2,164 933 624 0 610 564 68 5 Bihar 3,046 719 1,354 2,255 189 1,862 4,705 1,961 268 2,251 0 389 6 Chhattisgarh 5,467 1,952 1,882 4,689 0 3,034 615 670 1,525 201 65 167 7 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Gujarat 0 0 3,015 202 0 1,009 0 824 2 619 0 102 9 Haryana 0 0 1,906 224 590 1,384 0 414 0 344 0 52 10 Himachal Pradesh 1,251 1,087 0 1,916 0 1,624 440 1,126 2,683 317 0 251 11 Jammu And Kashmir 680 1,175 0 3,167 0 3,278 1,217 464 535 956 0 266 12 Jharkhand 2,223 1,408 0 2,008 2,115 995 3,182 1,053 171 1,431 0 365 13 Karnataka 3,195 6 2,182 566 0 2,560 230 1,629 0 457 24 77 14 Kerala 0 126 105 77 582 67 0 133 595 261 160 56 15 Madhya Pradesh 1,473 1,872 4,779 2,958 5,408 4,444 982 3,732 295 910 180 210 16 Maharashtra 454 120 2,582 181 344 199 2,552 1,133 277 1,570 0 490 17 Manipur 325 751 0 893 0 684 0 1,340 502 59 0 26 18 Meghalaya 101 274 0 728 0 826 443 481 0 399 0 35 19 Mizoram 194 345 0 246 0 346 0 192 488 149 0 2 20 Nagaland 228 189 0 36 0 198 0 69 507 132 0 2 21 Odisha 97 5,294 5,395 1,840 3,999 2,819 0 2,668 148 2,589 0 363 22 Puducherry 0 0 106 0 0 0 0 38 0 24 0 0 23 Punjab 0 29 2,056 1 28 289 0 453 1,254 956 0 214 24 Rajasthan 2,198 103 3,623 1,856 0 3,255 2,384 544 493 1,669 0 431 25 Sikkim 0 68 0 157 0 141 0 282 305 94 0 7 26 Tamil Nadu 1,044 1,066 2,151 871 1,254 2,063 0 847 2,869 985 0 55 27 Tripura 307 85 0 109 0 172 232 123 550 112 119 9 28 Uttar Pradesh 287 376 6,188 718 12,279 3,368 0 5,011 460 6,799 0 1,287 29 Uttarakhand 906 2,036 0 3,365 1,157 2,061 1,091 904 1,241 594 0 122 30 West Bengal 0 2,174 0 2,177 0 526 857 123 0 362 0 206 31 Telangana 247 206 2,337 315 59 631 326 496 27 493 67 51 32 Ladakh 79 151 0 86 0 109 418 139 0 41 0 17 Total 27,652 27,287 43,926 36,675 28,029 42,004 20,607 29,745 18,167 26,100 1,824 5,444

The total central share allocated under PMGSY during current financial year is Rs.19,000 crore out of which Rs.1,975.15 crore has already been released to the States on the basis of the proposals received from the states.

Various impact assessment studies carried out by independent agencies have concluded that PMGSY has helped in better access to marketplace for the rural people and generated employments in various forms. It has also helped in improving socio- economic conditions of people living around the area. Thus, it has helped in removing poverty and unemployment. The scheme has impacted agriculture, health, education, urbanization and employment generation in a big way. The PMGSY has affected rural people of all the States including Karnataka in a very positive way by emerging as a facilitator and precursor to various developmental activities.

As per the PMGSY guidelines, ensuring the quality of the road works is responsibility of the respective State Governments which are implementing the Programme. There is a very well structured three-tiered Quality Control mechanism for ensuring construction of quality road works and durability of road assets under PMGSY. Under the first tier, the Programme Implementation Units (PIUs) are required to ensure process control through mandatory tests on material and workmanship at field laboratory. The second tier is a structured independent quality monitoring at the State level through State Quality Monitors (SQMs) to ensure that every work is inspected at initial stage, middle stage and final stage of the construction. Under the third tier, independent National Quality Monitors (NQMs) are deployed for random inspection of road works to monitor quality and also to provide guidance of senior professionals to the field functionaries. To fast track the compliance on NQM observations, provisions have been made to upload and monitor the action taken report for each work through web based programme Management Information System.