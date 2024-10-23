PMBJP: Revolutionizing Healthcare Access with Affordable Medicines

A significant transformation occurred in India’s healthcare landscape with the launch of the “Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana” (PMBJP) in November 2016. This initiative aims to provide high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices, making essential healthcare accessible to all citizens. By ensuring that quality does not come at a premium, PMBJP is dedicated to improving health outcomes and promoting health equity across the nation.

This initiative, driven by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, aims to ensure that every individual has access to essential medications without the financial burden often associated with branded drugs. With PMBJP stores (Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras) offering generic alternatives that maintain the same quality and efficacy, it empowers communities and promotes healthier lives across the nation. The PMBJP offers an extensive product basket that includes 2047 medicines and 300 surgical devices, catering to various therapeutic groups

Aims and Aspirations

At the core of PMBJP are several key objectives that guide its mission:

Raising Awareness: One of the primary goals is to educate the public about the benefits of generic medicines, emphasizing that affordability does not compromise quality. The initiative works to dispel the myth that high prices are synonymous with high quality. Encouraging Prescriptions of Generic Drugs: PMBJP aims to inspire healthcare professionals, particularly those in government hospitals, to prescribe generic alternatives, thereby promoting cost-effective treatment options. v Enhancing Accessibility: The initiative seeks to provide a wide range of commonly used generic medicines across various therapeutic categories, ensuring that essential healthcare products are available to everyone, especially the marginalized.

Celebrating a Remarkable Achievement The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) reached a significant milestone, with Janaushadhi medicines worth Rs. 1,000 crore sold in the year 2024-25 till 20th October 2024. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as it was achieved two months earlier than in the previous year. This impressive growth is attributed to the unwavering support of citizens, who have embraced the PMBJP by purchasing medicines from over 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) across the country. These Kendras serve as accessible points for quality healthcare, providing a friendly environment where individuals can find the medications they need without the burden of high costs. In the month leading up to this milestone, PMBJP also achieved a noteworthy sales figure of Rs. 200 Crores in September 2024 alone, showcasing the initiative’s rapidly increasing popularity. The growth in sales and the number of JAKs—from just 80 in 2014 to more than 14,000 today—reflects an astonishing increase of over 170 times in a decade. This expansion highlights PMBJP’s commitment to reaching every corner of India, making quality healthcare a reality for millions. Financial Year Number of PMBJP Kendras Functional Yearly Addition Cumulative 2022-23 694 9,304 2023-24 702 10,006 2024-25 4,074 14,080 *As on 23 October 2024 Looking to the Future The vision for PMBJP is both ambitious and impactful, with plans to establish 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras throughout India in the next two years. This expansion aims to further empower communities and enhance accessibility to healthcare, particularly for those who are

underserved. Nearly 1 million people visiting these user-friendly Kendras daily, the PMBJP ensures that quality healthcare is within reach for everyone, transforming lives and improving health outcomes across the nation. By increasing the number of Kendras, PMBJP is dedicated to ensuring that every citizen can easily access the medications they need. Quality You Can Trust Quality assurance is a fundamental aspect of the PMBJP. Medicines are procured from manufacturers who comply with stringent standards, including WHO Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Each batch of drugs undergoes rigorous testing at laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This ensures that every product meets the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and compliance before reaching the consumer.

By offering medicines at prices that are generally 50% lower—and in some cases 80% to 90% less than those of branded alternatives—PMBJP plays a crucial role in alleviating the financial burden of healthcare, particularly for those in need. This approach not only promotes health equity but also empowers individuals to prioritize their health without the stress of exorbitant costs.

Conclusion The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a shining example of how thoughtful initiatives can make a profound impact on society. The recent achievement of reaching Rs. 1000 Crores in sales in October 2024 serves as a testament to the trust and support of the community. PMBJP continues to pave the way for accessible, quality healthcare, ensuring that every citizen can enjoy a healthier future.

By focusing on affordability and accessibility, PMBJP stands as a beacon of hope, championing health equity and empowering individuals across India. As it moves forward, the initiative not only transforms healthcare delivery but also inspires a collective vision of a healthier, more equitable nation.