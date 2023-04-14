“PMAY is making lives of mother and daughters easier”- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister today responded to a tweet thread by Jammu Poonch MP Shri Jugal Kishore Sharma where the MP had narrated the massive change brought by a house under PM Awas Yojana in the life of Chanchala Devi of Poonch.



The Prime Minister said that PMAY is making lives of mother and daughters easier. He tweeted :



“जम्मू-कश्मीर की चंचला देवी जी की यह खुशी बताती है कि कैसे प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना से हमारी माताओं-बहनों का जीवन आसान हो रहा है।”



