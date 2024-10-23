With a vision of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas”, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI). This comprehensive umbrella scheme is aimed at uplifting students from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and Denotified Tribes (DNT) by providing them with access to quality education during their formative years.

The PM YASASVI scheme consolidates and enhances several earlier initiatives, including the Dr. Ambedkar Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for EBCs and the Dr. Ambedkar Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for DNTs, which were subsumed under this program starting from 2021-22. By integrating these schemes, PM YASASVI aims to ensure a more streamlined and impactful approach to supporting the educational needs of socially and economically disadvantaged students.

Objective

The overarching goal of the scheme is to promote educational empowerment among these vulnerable groups, helping them overcome financial barriers and complete their education. This initiative not only fosters individual academic growth but also contributes to the broader vision of creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

Under this Scheme students can avail Pre-Matric Scholarship from Class 9 to 10 and Post Matric Scholarship for their higher studies at post-matriculation or post-secondary stage. Students who excel in their studies also get an opportunity of Scholarship to study in Top Class Schools and Colleges under the Scheme of ‘Top Class School Education’ and ‘Top Class College Education’. Hostel facilities are also provided to OBC students under the ‘Scheme of Construction of Hostels for OBC boys and girls.’

PM –YASASVI for OBC, EBC and DNT students has been formulated having following five sub-schemes:

Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students

Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students

Top Class School Education for OBC, EBC and DNT Students

Top Class College Education for OBC, EBC and DNT Students

Construction of Hostel for OBC Boys and Girls

Scope

The Pre-Matric Scholarship is designed for students in classes IX and X attending government schools, offering an annual academic allowance of Rs. 4,000 to families with an income below Rs. 2.5 lakh. For the 2023-24 academic year, Rs. 32.44 crore has been allocated to states and Union Territories for its implementation. The Post-Matric Scholarship supports students pursuing post-secondary education, providing academic allowances ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000 based on the category of the course. For this scheme, Rs. 387.27 crore has been released for the current year.

Additionally, the Top Class School and College Education schemes are designed to support meritorious students from OBC, EBC, and DNT categories. These programs cover tuition fees, hostel expenses, and other academic costs, with school students (Class 9-12) eligible for funding up to Rs. 1.25 lakh annually. College students at top institutions receive full financial support, including tuition, living expenses, and educational materials. To further enhance access to education, Rs. 12.75 crore has been allocated in 2023-24 under the ‘Construction of Hostels for OBC Boys and Girls’ scheme, which aims to provide accommodation for socially and educationally backward students near government schools and institutions, ensuring they have better access to quality education.

Benefits

The PM YASASVI aligns with the government’s broader vision of fostering inclusivity, equity, and societal upliftment. By offering comprehensive support to students from OBC, EBC, and DNT categories, it directly addresses the systemic barriers that prevent many from accessing quality education. This initiative not only ensures financial assistance but also promotes educational empowerment for some of the most vulnerable sections of society, thereby creating opportunities for upward mobility and self-reliance.

The scheme’s focus on supporting students at both school and college levels helps to nurture talent from an early age and carry it through to higher education, laying a strong foundation for personal and professional growth. Moreover, by integrating earlier scholarship initiatives into a single, streamlined program, PM YASASVI enhances the impact of these efforts, contributing to the creation of a more inclusive and equitable education system. PM-YASASVI is ensuring that no student is left behind in the pursuit of academic and social progress. This scheme is playing a crucial role in the welfare and upliftment of marginalized communities, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Impact

The PM YASASVI (Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India) scheme has made significant strides in providing financial assistance to students from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and De-Notified Tribes (DNT). In Financial Year 2023-24, a substantial sum of ₹ 193.83 cr. was allocated for the Pre-Matric Scholarship, benefiting 19.86 lakh students during 2023-24, with further beneficiaries for 2023-24 expected. Similarly, under the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme, ₹988.05 cr. was released, benefiting 27.97 lakh students in 2023-24. These scholarships aim to empower underprivileged students by alleviating financial burdens, thereby promoting education across marginalized communities.

Additionally, the government has invested in other educational support initiatives. ₹14.30 cr. has been released for the construction of hostels, accommodating 1146 students in 2023-24. Top-class education programs and overseas study interest subsidies have also seen significant funding, reaching thousands of students. For example, ₹ 111.18 cr. was allocated to support 4762 students in top Class education in college scheme and Rs. 6.55 Cr. Was allocated to support 2602 students in Top Class education in Schools for OBC, EBC & DNT Students and ₹ 56.24 Cr. was granted as interest subsidies to 2789 students pursuing overseas education. These efforts reflect the growing impact of the PM YASASVI scheme, which is transforming the educational landscape for disadvantaged students, enabling them to achieve their academic potential and contributing to overall societal upliftment.

Key Points

Selection Process : The YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) 2023 is the basis for candidate selection, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the direction of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJ&E), Government of India.

: The YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) 2023 is the basis for candidate selection, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the direction of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJ&E), Government of India. Eligibility : Open to OBC, EBC, and DNT students with a total annual family income of up to ₹2.50 lakhs. Additional eligibility criteria may apply, depending on the specific scholarship scheme.

: Open to OBC, EBC, and DNT students with a total annual family income of up to ₹2.50 lakhs. Additional eligibility criteria may apply, depending on the specific scholarship scheme. Where to Apply: Eligible students can apply online at the National Scholarship Portal: scholarships.gov.in.

Conclusion

By offering a comprehensive array of scholarships and support programs, PM-YASASVI is addressing the financial constraints that often hinder access to education for marginalized communities. The integration of various earlier schemes into one streamlined initiative ensures that students are supported from their school years through to higher education, creating pathways for personal and professional growth. With the government’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to quality education, the PM YASASVI Scheme is making a tangible impact on the lives of thousands of students, helping to create a more inclusive and prosperous India.