PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Celebrating and Empowering India’s Artisans and Craftspeople

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a significant initiative aimed at empowering artisans and craftspeople across India: the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Launched on September 17, 2023, during Vishwakarma Jayanti at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi, this scheme reflects the government’s commitment to supporting traditional craftsmanship. Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi on August 16, 2023, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana aims to uplift individuals skilled in various traditional crafts, thereby preserving India’s rich cultural heritage.

The scheme targets a vital segment of the workforce engaged in the informal or unorganised sector, where artisans—referred to as Vishwakarma—work with their hands and tools in occupations such as blacksmithing, goldsmithing, pottery, carpentry, and sculpting. These skills are often passed down through generations, adhering to the guru-shishya model of mentorship and training, which fosters the continuity of age-old traditions. By enhancing the quality and market accessibility of artisans’ products, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana seeks to integrate these skilled individuals into both domestic and global value chains.

Since its launch, the scheme has garnered remarkable interest, with 25.8 million applications submitted. Out of these, 2.37 million applicants have successfully

*As of Nov 4, 2024

registered after completing a thorough three-step verification process. Moreover, nearly 1 million registered artisans have benefited from toolkit incentives of up to Rs 15,000 through e-vouchers, enabling them to acquire modern tools that enhance their craftsmanship. The PM Vishwakarma Yojana stands as a testament to the Indian government’s dedication to revitalizing traditional crafts and supporting the artisans who embody the nation’s cultural diversity and heritage.

Highlights Of the Scheme

PM Vishwakarma Yojana is fully funded by the Union Government with a financial outlay of ₹13,000 crore for a period of five years (FY 2023-24 to FY 2027- 28).

The Vishwakarmas are registered free of charge through Common Services Centres using a biometric-based PM Vishwakarma Portal.

The artisans and craftspeople are provided recognition through a PM Vishwakarma Certificate and an ID Card.

They receive collateral-free credit support of up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5%. The interest subvention by the Government of India will be to an extent of 8% and provided upfront to the banks.

The scheme further provides craftsmen with methods of skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, a toolkit incentive of ₹15,000 and incentives for digital transactions and marketing support.

Key Benefits

Enhanced Access to Tooling Facilities: Improves MSMEs’ access to tooling resources, boosting their efficiency and productivity.

Improves MSMEs’ access to tooling resources, boosting their efficiency and productivity. Industry-Ready Manpower: Provides training programs to equip participants with skills that meet industry standards.

Provides training programs to equip participants with skills that meet industry standards. Support for Process and Product Development: Facilitates development initiatives within relevant sectors to enhance competitiveness.

Facilitates development initiatives within relevant sectors to enhance competitiveness. Consultancy and Job Work Services: Offers tailored consultancy and job work to address the specific needs of various industries.

Who Can Apply

Industrial Units: Targeted specifically for the MSME sector.

Targeted specifically for the MSME sector. Training Program Eligibility: Open to individuals from school dropouts to those holding an M.Tech degree.

25 traditional trades are covered under PM Vishwakarma Yojana

PM Vishwakarma Yojana is an endeavour to uplift the Vishwakarmas of India who work tirelessly with their hands and tools, connecting them to the mainstream of development and making them self-reliant.

The scheme provide support to artisans and craftspeople in rural and urban areas across India and will aid the poverty-alleviation efforts of the Government.