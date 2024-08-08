PM Vishwakarma Scheme Provides Recognition, Credit Support, and Marketing Assistance to Artisans

The Government introduced the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in 2023-24. The Scheme was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 17.09.2023.

The Scheme aims to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople of 18 trades who work with their hands and tools. The Scheme components include recognition through PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Credit Support, Incentive for Digital Transactions and Marketing Support. The Scheme has been rolled out across the country and its benefits have been initiated.

The details of State/UT-wise total number of applications received under the Scheme are at Annexure.

ANNEXURE

The details of State/UT-wise total number of applications received in PM Vishwakarma Portal since the launch of the Scheme on 17.09.2023 upto 03.08.2024, are given below: