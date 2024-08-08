National

PM Vishwakarma Scheme Provides Recognition, Credit Support, and Marketing Assistance to Artisans

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Government introduced the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in 2023-24. The Scheme was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 17.09.2023.

The Scheme aims to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople of 18 trades who work with their hands and tools. The Scheme components include recognition through PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Credit Support, Incentive for Digital Transactions and Marketing Support. The Scheme has been rolled out across the country and its benefits have been initiated.

The details of State/UT-wise total number of applications received under the Scheme are at Annexure.

****

MG

ANNEXURE

The details of State/UT-wise total number of applications received in PM Vishwakarma Portal since the launch of the Scheme on 17.09.2023 upto 03.08.2024, are given below:

S. No. STATE/UT NUMBER OF ENROLMENTS/ APPLICATIONS RECEIVED
ANDHRA PRADESH 20,35,847
ARUNACHAL PRADESH 2,222
ASSAM 6,51,869
BIHAR 15,71,358
CHHATTISGARH 9,44,949
GOA 34,934
GUJARAT 14,22,405
HARYANA 6,91,412
HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,77,016
JAMMU AND KASHMIR 4,44,329
JHARKHAND 2,59,684
KARNATAKA 28,38,346
KERALA 46,541
MADHYA PRADESH 28,98,792
MAHARASHTRA 12,60,055
MANIPUR 71,507
MEGHALAYA 4,862
MIZORAM 7,863
NAGALAND 18,227
ODISHA 5,75,137
PUNJAB 1,53,678
RAJASTHAN 18,91,766
SIKKIM 3,634
TAMIL NADU 8,42,618
TELANGANA 2,61,872
TRIPURA 50,471
UTTAR PRADESH 28,67,237
UTTARAKHAND 2,61,733
WEST BENGAL 7,74,507
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 1,250
CHANDIGARH 509
DAMAN AND DIU AND DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI 6,344
DELHI 29,286
LADAKH 5,093
LAKSHADWEEP 170
PUDUCHERRY 4,449
TOTAL 2,31,11,972
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.