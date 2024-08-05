PM Vishwakarma Scheme Offers Comprehensive Support to Artisans in 18 Trades

Formal training in the form of Basic Skill Training has been initiated for upgradation and modernization of traditional skills of artisans and craftspeople under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme across 26 States/UTs of the country.

The State/UT wise number of candidates trained in the Basic Skill Training of PM Vishwakarma Scheme as on 19th July 2024 is given at Annexure-I.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on 17.09.2023 to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople of 18 trades who work with their hands and tools. The Scheme’s components include recognition through PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Credit Support, Incentive for Digital Transactions and Marketing Support. The objective of the scheme is to help the traditional artisans and craftspeople to become entrepreneurs and self-reliant. It is expected that the scheme will generate livelihood opportunities for artisans and craftspeople, enhance their skills, and integrate modern tools and technology into their work. Additionally, they will be provided with linkages to domestic and global markets.

The details of the total number of enrolments and successful registrations in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Maharashtra State are at Annexure-II.

As of 29.07.2024, loan sanctions have been granted to 56,526 applications, totaling Rs. 551.80 crore, and loan disbursements have been made to 15,878 applications, totaling Rs. 132.49 crore across the country under the credit component of the scheme and 9,05,328 applicants have opted for marketing support, out of total 14.38 lakh successfully registered eligible beneficiaries.

The Scheme is being conjointly implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance (MoF), Government of India. For the smooth implementation of PM Vishwakarma across the country, National Steering Committee meetings are being held regularly under the co-chairmanship of the Secretaries of DFS, MSDE & MoMSME.

Annexure I

S. No State/UTs Number of candidates certified under Basic Skill Training (as on 19th July, 2024) Andhra Pradesh 47,235 Assam 28,169 Bihar 3,966 Chandigarh 33 Chhattisgarh 14,621 Daman and Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 Goa 2,464 Gujarat 81,542 Haryana 7,414 Himachal Pradesh 1,261 Jammu and Kashmir 82,514 Jharkhand 8,722 Karnataka 1,12,737 Kerala 589 Ladakh 1,032 Madhya Pradesh 17,316 Maharashtra 37,413 Manipur 715 Nagaland 227 Odisha 6,922 Punjab 1,560 Rajasthan 25,166 Telangana 12,832 Tripura 3,685 Uttar Pradesh 16,477 Uttarakhand 3,223 Grand Total 5,17,835

Annexure II