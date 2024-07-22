PM Vishwakarma Scheme Empowers Women: Ministry of Skill Development Reports Significant Beneficiary Impact

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on 17.09.2023. The Scheme aims to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools. The Scheme components include recognition through PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Credit Support, Incentive for Digital Transactions and Marketing Support. Under the skilling component, the scheme aims to help artisans, including women artisans, enhance their traditional skills, acquire new techniques and produce improved products.
The scheme covers 18 trades. The artisans and craftspeople, including women, covered under these 18 trades are usually self-employed and are generally considered a part of the informal or unorganized sector of the economy. The beneficiaries under the scheme are also registered on the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) which makes them eligible to be considered for Priority Sector Lending.
As on 18.07.2024 a total of 2,28,17,230 artisans have been enrolled and 13,94,942 beneficiaries have been successfully registered out of which 5,42,222 are women. The total number of enrollments in West Bengal under the scheme is 7,73,617 of which 2,32,022 are women.
Further, 5,03,161 candidates have been provided with basic training in the Scheme across the country, out of which 2,74,703 are female. State/UT wise details of number of female candidates and total candidates certified in Basic Training under PM Vishwakarma Scheme is given at Annexure I.
Tailor (Darzi), Malakaar, Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional), Basket Maker/ Basket Waver: Mat Maker/ Coir Weaver/ Broom Maker and Washerman (Dhobi) are the five trades in which the number of female candidates is higher than 50% as on 15th July 2024. The details are given at Annexure II.
Annexure I
State/UT wise details of number of female candidates and total candidates certified in Basic Training under PM Vishwakarma Scheme
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Number of Female candidates certified under Basic Skill Training
|Total Number of candidates certified under Basic Skill Training
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|38,120
|46,726
|2
|Assam
|13,378
|28,015
|3
|Bihar
|2,371
|3,800
|4
|Chandigarh
|33
|33
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|9,252
|13,926
|6
|Goa
|2,243
|2,425
|7
|Gujarat
|37,984
|79,632
|8
|Haryana
|3,077
|7,202
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|519
|1,225
|10
|Jammu And Kashmir
|30,695
|81,485
|11
|Jharkhand
|2,496
|8,343
|12
|Karnataka
|85,480
|1,09,172
|13
|Kerala
|272
|576
|14
|Ladakh
|826
|1,009
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|6,767
|16,548
|16
|Maharashtra
|14,679
|35,879
|17
|Manipur
|463
|691
|18
|Nagaland
|110
|194
|19
|Odisha
|1,480
|6,585
|20
|Punjab
|1,061
|1,547
|21
|Rajasthan
|6,567
|23,338
|22
|Telangana
|4,611
|12,127
|23
|Tripura
|908
|3,211
|24
|Uttar Pradesh
|8,338
|16,273
|25
|Uttarakhand
|2,973
|3,199
|Grand Total
|2,74,703
|5,03,161
Annexure II
Details of five trades in which the number of female candidates is higher than 50% as on 15th July 2024
|S. No.
|Trade Name
|Female
|Male
|Total Basic Training Certified
|Percentage of Female certified candidates w.r.t certified total certified candidates
|1
|Tailor (Darzi)
|2,41,414
|26,395
|2,67,809
|90.14%
|2
|Malakaar
|11,658
|3,065
|14,723
|79.18%
|3
|Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional)
|867
|304
|1,171
|74.04%
|4
|Basket Maker/ Basket Waver: Mat Maker/ Coir Weaver/ Broom Maker
|3,899
|1,848
|5,747
|67.84%
|5
|Washerman (Dhobi)
|3,927
|3,434
|7,361
|53.35%
