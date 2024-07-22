PM Vishwakarma Scheme Achieves Milestone: 5,03,161 Candidates Certified Nationwide as of July 15, 2024

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on 17.09.2023. The Scheme aims to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools. The Scheme components include recognition through PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Credit Support, Incentive for Digital Transactions and Marketing Support. Under the skilling component, the scheme aims to help artisans enhance their traditional skills, acquire new techniques and produce improved products.

The scheme covers 18 trades. These artisans and craftspeople are usually self-employed and are generally considered a part of the informal or unorganized sector of the economy. The beneficiaries under the scheme are also registered on the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) which makes them eligible to be considered for Priority Sector Lending.

The contours of the Scheme were finalized based on extensive consultations held with stakeholders, including artisans, craftspeople, Central Government Ministries and Departments, State/UT Governments, MSMEs, Industry Associations, NGOs, Banks, etc.

As on 18.07.2024, a total of 20,46,805 applications have been received from the State of Andhra Pradesh, out of which 83,378 applications are successfully registered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

Beneficiaries under PM Vishwakarma Scheme are eligible for advance training only after the completion of basic training under the Scheme. As on date, advance training is yet to commence under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. Further, as on 15th July, 2024, a total of 5,03,161 candidates have been certified after basic training on pan India basis while 46,726 candidates have been certified in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The State wise details of Basic Training conducted is given in Annexure I.

Marketing support under PM Vishwakarma includes creating physical and online presence for the products and services of the Vishwakarmas, listing products on e-commerce portals, brand building, connecting Vishwakarmas to exporters and traders, participation in trade fairs and exhibition, support for ensuring quality of products, packaging support and other common use facilities, design and development support, providing support for identifying Government infrastructure which can be used as retail space for display of products.

The district wise, trade wise details for Andhra Pradesh including Bapatla district is voluminous and as such may please be seen (Annexure II) on the website of this Ministry at the link https://www.msde.gov.in/en/useful-links/parl-ques/lok-sabha

Rs. 23.02 Crores were allocated and utilized for promotional/awareness campaign during FY 2023-24. The details of promotional/awareness campaigns which were organized is given below:

Seminar cum Awareness programmes and workshops were organized at various locations pan India. Placement of permanent hoardings/ standees in field offices and District Industries Centers (State Government Offices). Television commercials/Advertisements (TVC) in 14 languages. Short films on PM Vishwakarma. ⁠Print advertisement in newspapers. Dissemination through Radio Jingles at Community Radio, Private FM and All India Radio. Outdoor publicity through Hoardings, Billboards, Bus wraps, Flex, etc.

viii. Audio Announcements at Railway Stations and Bus Stops.

Annexure I

State/ UT wise no. of Basic Training certified candidates under PM Vishwakarma

S.No. State/ UT No. of candidates certified 1 Andhra Pradesh 46,726 2 Assam 28,015 3 Bihar 3,800 4 Chandigarh 33 5 Chhattisgarh 13,926 6 Goa 2,425 7 Gujarat 79,632 8 Haryana 7,202 9 Himachal Pradesh 1,225 10 Jammu And Kashmir 81,485 11 Jharkhand 8,343 12 Karnataka 1,09,172 13 Kerala 576 14 Ladakh 1,009 15 Madhya Pradesh 16,548 16 Maharashtra 35,879 17 Manipur 691 18 Nagaland 194 19 Odisha 6,585 20 Punjab 1,547 21 Rajasthan 23,338 22 Telangana 12,127 23 Tripura 3,211 24 Uttar Pradesh 16,273 25 Uttarakhand 3,199 Grand Total 5,03,161

This information was given by the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Shri Jayant Chaudhary in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.