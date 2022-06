New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has urged everyone to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of daily lives. Shri Modi also shared a film on ‘Yoga in our daily lives’.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

“In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many…