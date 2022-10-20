PM & UNSG Launch Mission LiFE at Statue of Unity, Gujarat

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), in the presence of the UN Secretary General António Guterres, at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. First proposed by the Prime Minister at COP 26, Mission LiFE is envisioned as an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

The Prime Minister and UNSG unveiled the LiFE logo and tagline, and released the Mission Document at the event. Union Minister of External Affair Dr S. Jaishankar and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of unity in the fight against climate change. He pointed towards the prevailing notion that climate change is an issue related only to policy and highlighted that climate change goes beyond only government responsibility and needs contributions from individual, families and communities.

The Prime Minister underlined that Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic, in which everyone can contribute with their respective capacities.

The Prime Minister elaborated that Mission LiFE emboldens the spirit of the P3 model, i.e. Pro Planet People. It functions on the basic principles of ‘Lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet’.

He also threw light on the concept of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ and circular economy and mentioned that it has been a part of the Indian lifestyle for thousands of years.

The Prime Minister noted that whenever India and the United Nations have worked together, new ways of making the world a better place have been found. He said, “India had proposed the International Day of Yoga, which was supported by the UN. Today it is inspiring millions of people around the world to lead a healthy life.” Giving the example of the International Year of Millets, the Prime Minister said that the International Year of Millets will be observed in 2023 and will become a global conversation. He added, “Mission LiFE can be successful only when it reaches every corner of the world. We have to remember this mantra—Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita—that is, those who protect nature, nature protects them. I believe we will build a better world by following Mission LiFE,” the PM concluded.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that in these perilous times for our planet, we need everyone’s support. “The LiFE initiative is designed to highlight essential and hopeful truths. All of us, individuals and communities, can and must be part of the solution of protecting our planet and our collective futures. After all, over-consumption is at the root of the triple planet emergency of climate, change, biodiversity loss and pollution,” he said. “I am immensely encouraged by the commitment that India has made to pursue environmentally sound policies and I look forward to working with India in driving this agenda forward,” he added.

France President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Mary Truss, Guyana President Irfan Ali, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadure Deuba, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Georgia Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Estonia Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and others have extended support to the movement.