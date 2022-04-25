PM to participate in inaugural ceremony of year long joint celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural ceremony of year long joint celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya on 26th April, 2022 at 10:30 AM at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. He will also launch the logo for year long joint celebrations. Both Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Brahma Vidhyalaya were started with the blessing and guidance of great social reformer Shri Narayana Guru.

Sivagiri Pilgrimage is held every year for three days from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram. According to the Shri Narayana Guru, the aim of pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among the people and the pilgrimage should help in their overall development and prosperity. The pilgrimage, therefore, focuses on eight subjects viz education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science & technology and organised endeavour.

The pilgrimage started with a handful of devotees in 1933 but now has become one of the major events in South India. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the world irrespective of caste, creed, religion and language visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage.

Shri Narayan Guru had also envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equanimity and equal respect. The Brahma Vidhyalaya of Sivagiri was set up to realise this vision. Brahma Vidhyalaya offers a course of 7-years on Indian Philosophy including the works of Shri Narayan Guru and scriptures of all important religions of the world.