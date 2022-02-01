PM speaks on telephone with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Kingdom of Bahrain

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Kingdom of Bahrain. HRH Prince Salman conveyed greetings on the occasion of Republic Day of India.

Both leaders reviewed the bilateral relations between India and Bahrain and expressed satisfaction that the relationship has seen continued progress in diverse sectors including political, trade and investment, energy, health, security and people-to-people contacts. India and Bahrain are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries in 2021-22.

Prime Minister thanked the Bahraini Leadership for taking excellent care of the Indian community in Bahrain during the Covid pandemic, as also for looking after their social and cultural needs.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and reiterated his invitation to HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for a visit to India at an early date.