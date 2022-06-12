PM shares details of efforts for youth development in the last 8 years

New Delhi :The Prime Minister,Narendra Modi has shared the details of the government’s efforts for youth development in the last 8 years. He shared articles and tweet threads encapsulating these efforts from his website, Namo App and MyGov.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“India’s Yuva Shakti is our greatest strength. Our youth is excelling in different sectors and contributing to national progress.

These set of articles encapsulate some of the main efforts for youth development. #8SaalYuvaShaktiKeNaam”

“Our 8 years in government have been about enabling the youth to achieve their dreams and fulfil their potential. Have a look at this thread….

#8SaalYuvaShaktiKeNaam”

“देश की युवा शक्ति न्यू इंडिया का आधारस्तंभ है और बीते आठ वर्षों में हमने इसे सशक्त करने में कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ी है। नई शिक्षा नीति हो या IIT और IIM का विस्तार, नए स्टार्ट-अप्स और यूनिकॉर्न से लेकर खेलो इंडिया केंद्र तक, इन सबके साथ युवाओं के लिए हर जरूरी पहल की गई है।“